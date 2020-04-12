CLOSE Multiple vendors contributed to provide free meals for kids ages 18 and under, while accompanied by a guardian, at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. York Dispatch

The Jewish Family Services of York and Chrystal's Place are collaborating to offer their annual Hustle 4 Hunger Walkathon as a free four-week virtual fitness challenge.

The event will run from Monday, April 13, through Monday, May 11. Participants can run, walk or bike along the East Coast for weekly prizes by uploading online through a fitness tracking device.

Donations are appreciated and will go to support hunger relief efforts in York County.

For more information or to register, visit www.hustle4hungeryork.org.

