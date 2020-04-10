Local obituaries for Friday, April 10
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Ely, Bradley
Godfrey, Deborah
Groce, Betty
Knaub, Kathryn
Moroz, Catherine
Pedroza, Ramon
Pena, Melissa
Slonaker, Henry
Smith, Frank
Warner, Francis
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/10/local-obituaries-friday-april-10/5125987002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments