The Wyndham Garden York, in partnership with Apple Automotive Group, Utz and Hanover Foods, has started the Community Kitchen of York.

They are offering $5 meals to go curbside for anyone in York County.

The meals will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Wyndham Garden, 2000 Loucks Road in West Manchester Township. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

A listing of upcoming meal options can be found at www.facebook.com/WyndhamGardenYork/.

