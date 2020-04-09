CLOSE Couple finds that ball caps convert quickly into pandemic-age impromptu masks. York Dispatch

Starting Monday anyone not wearing a face mask will not be allowed to board a Rabbit Transit vehicle.

The transportation system is following guidelines from Centers for Disease Control, a news release states.

The CDC recommends face coverings to limit potential exposure to the novel coronavirus and lower the risk of exposing others.

Bus operators and staff were also directed to wear masks as of April 6.

Additionally, Rabbit Transit is reducing its Hanover and York fixed route schedules beginning Monday. Updated schedules can be found at rabbittransit.org/covid-schedules-2.

"We understand the importance for transportation in our riders’ lives and apologize for the challenges this may cause," Rabbit Transit Executive Director Richard Farr said in the news release

