Local obituaries for Thursday, April 9
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Baublitz, William
Burns, Fred
Duke, Frank
Frick, June
Glines, Leon
Groce, Betty
Grove, Althea
Knaub, Kathryn
Lauer, Shirley
Lawrence, Richard
Miller, Megan
Pena, Melissa
Rauhauser, Kyle
Slonaker, Henry
Stauffer, Edward
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/09/local-obituaries-thursday-april-9/2972875001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments