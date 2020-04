Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kristen (Glenn) and Michael Marsteller: of New Park, April 6, a son.

Josie (Gurosko) and Chris Buraczynski: of Felton, April 7, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/09/births-thursday-april-9/2972843001/