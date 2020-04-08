Solid Waste Authority closes center on Saturdays, suspends electronic recycling
The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced it is closing the York County Resource Recovery Center on Saturdays until further notice due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak.
The Resource Recovery Center will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waste only.
Residential electronic recycling will also remain suspended until further notice.
