The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced it is closing the York County Resource Recovery Center on Saturdays until further notice due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak.

The Resource Recovery Center will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waste only. 

Residential electronic recycling will also remain suspended until further notice.

