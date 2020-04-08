Buy Photo The York County Solid Waste Authority Black Bridge Road facility including the recycling center and incinerator facility. Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced it is closing the York County Resource Recovery Center on Saturdays until further notice due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak.

The Resource Recovery Center will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waste only.

Residential electronic recycling will also remain suspended until further notice.

