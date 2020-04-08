Penn Market giving out free lunch for children
Penn Market, 380 W. Market St. in York City, will offer a free lunch for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The child must be present to get the lunch and enter from the Market Street doors. A vegan option will also be available.
