LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Cook, Dolores

Dahlheimer, Raymond

Dohner, Virginia

Glines, Leon

Knaub, Kathryn

Kruika, Margaret

Kucinsky, Pauline

Lauer, Earl

Lawrence, Richard

Limbert, Robert

Livingston, Madeline

Nolden, Lewis

Sotirescu, Sebastian

Thoman, Dawn

Verdier, Jason

Winters RMCS Retired, Neal E.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/08/local-obituaries-wednesday-april-8/2965274001/