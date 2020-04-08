Buy Photo Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf takes questions during a meeting with The York Dispatch editorial staff at the Dispatch offices Friday, October 19, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags at all state facilities lowered to half-staff in honor of the coronavirus victims, and he invited all Pennsylvanians to participate in the display.

"Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said in a news release Tuesday.

To date, there have been 240 confirmed deaths — including two in York County — among a statewide total of 14,559 cases.

Though he would like to honor them individually, "this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn," Wolf added.

In the absence of traditional gatherings, he said he hopes the flags can provide some solace and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made to help the community survive.

