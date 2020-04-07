.

The City of York has announced the extension of the real estate taxes discount period to Friday, May 15.

A mail box has also been installed at the rear entrance of City Hall to drop off payments.

The York County Real Estate Tax deadlines remain unchanged.

For questions residents can call the York City Treasurer's Office at 717-849-2281 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

