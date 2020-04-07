CLOSE Couple finds that ball caps convert quickly into pandemic-age impromptu masks. York Dispatch

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the opening of five additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.

Here are the reopened rest areas:

Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of exit 1.

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line.

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 0.5 miles south of New York state line.

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, 0.5 miles west of the New York state line.

Route 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line.

This brings the total of 28 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.

