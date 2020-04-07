PennDOT opens additional rest areas
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the opening of five additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.
Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.
Here are the reopened rest areas:
- Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of exit 1.
- Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line.
- Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 0.5 miles south of New York state line.
- Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, 0.5 miles west of the New York state line.
- Route 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line.
This brings the total of 28 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.
