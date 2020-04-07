LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Alice

Dohner, Virginia

Hensel, Wilbur

Hoke, Michael

Knaub, Kathryn

Kucinsky, Pauline

Leppo, Kristina

McClain, Philip

Narber, F.

Nolden, Lewis

Shaw, Dorothea

Slater, Daniel

Smith, Cheryl

Swonger, John

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/07/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-7/2957621001/