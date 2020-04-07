A sign suggesting motorists avoid gatherings is seen on westbound Interstate-880 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

Hanover Borough has announced the following changes due to the COVID-19 on going outbreak:

All public meetings are canceled through Thursday, April 30, except for the Wednesday, April 22 meeting, which is being held remotely on Zoom. Information on joining the meeting can be found online at www.hanoverborough.pa.gov.

Borough buildings and playgrounds are all closed to the public.

Essential services will continue including police, fire, water, wastewater, and trash collection.

The recycling center will reopen Tuesday, April 7 with hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday) for self service recycling. Large trash item pickups are still discontinued.

Water shut offs will not be enforced at this time.

Payments can also be dropped off at the payment drop box at the Borough Building.

Borough staff can be reached at 717-637-3877 or info@hanoverborough.pa.gov.

