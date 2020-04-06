CLOSE Jill Buhler and her sons join in neighborhood effort to offer messages of inspiration and encouragement while under stay-at-home order during coronavirus panedemic. York Dispatch

York Catholic High School will be holding two upcoming virtual events.

The Green and Gold Gala will be an online auction event this year and will run from Monday, April 27, through Saturday, May 2. Items up for auction include jewelry, golf gift certificates and vacation packages.

A virtual open house will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. Future students and parents will be able to have the opportunity to speak with facility and staff.

For more information on either event, visit yorkcatholic.org.

Buy Photo Students prepare for the graduation ceremony at York Catholic High School in York City, Friday, May 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

