Rabbit Transit has announced changes to its fares, schedules and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Fixed routes and express services will continue on a modified schedule until further notice, officials said in a news release.

No fare collection will be taking place during this time, so service will remain free until further notice.

To help with social distancing, all passengers must board the bus from the back where possible until further notice. They are also encouraged to wear a mask and only use the service for only life-sustaining reasons, including medical appointments, getting food or going to work.

For more information on route changes or questions, call 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org/covid-19-update/.

