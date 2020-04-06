A one-story detached garage caught fire behind a York City row home late Monday afternoon, causing about $65,000 in damages, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire on to the 100 block of East Cottage Place at about 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to York County 911.

"We had a lot of heavy smoke," said York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff, noting that there was also a 50-foot tree behind the garage that caught fire.

"Actually, we had smoke coming from three garages at that point," he said.

Two neighboring garages were smoking but not on fire, he said. One to the west of the incident sustained an estimated $5,000 in structural damages.

Buy Photo Fire fighters from York City and YAUFER douse a blaze in a garage to the rear of 164 E. Cottage Place, Monday, April 6, 2020. A car and a motorcycle were among items damaged in the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The detached garage was about 50 feet to the rear of the home, and no one was displaced. Deardorff was unsure of the number of occupants living in the house.

The garage sustained an estimated $60,000 in damages, including belongings stored inside.

The fire was "unintentional," he said, noting that a space heater was left running when someone left a couple of hours before the fire.

It was under control in about 40 minutes, and York Area United Fire & Rescue assisted on the scene, Deardorff said.

The chief said the department has seen a reduction of incidents since the city went on lockdown for Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, "at least up until last night."

He said there's been an increase in complaints over legal fires, such outdoor fire pits.

"it's getting light out, and everyone is just stir crazy," he said. "They're doing more things outside."

