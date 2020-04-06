LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Rachael Baker-Cole and Jeremy Cole: of York, April 1, a daughter.

Samantha (Jasinski) and Cody Tracey: of Glen Rock, April 2, a son.

Katelyn Hoke and Douglas Mason: of Mercersburg, April 2, a son.

Heather Ashley and Curvin Boehler: of Glenville, April 3, a daughter.

