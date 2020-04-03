Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public
The federal government is readying guidance on the wearing of masks, urged Pennsylvanians to make their own and wear them when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public
MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARC LEVY, The Associated Press
Published 3:23 p.m. ET April 3, 2020 | Updated 3:46 p.m. ET April 3, 2020
Pennsylvania residents should wear a cloth mask in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said Friday, as the state recorded another single-day high in new cases and passed 100 deaths.
Gov. Tom Wolf, noting the federal government is readying guidance on the wearing of masks, urged Pennsylvanians to make their own and wear them when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate.
“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” he said in a video news conference. “These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/03/pennsylvania-residents-told-wear-masks-public/2942958001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments