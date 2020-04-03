LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Giselle Ojeda and Jonathan Rivera: of York, March 31, a son.

Christina (Faidley) and Aaron O'Connell: of Manchester, March 31, a daughter.

Winifher Diaz and Anthony Lopez: of York, April 1, a son.

