Exelon logo (Photo: submitted)

The Exelon Generation Co. will be testing the warning system at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The broadcast test announcement will last two minutes with a brief tone, followed by "This is a test" repeated twice.

No action by the public is necessary during the test.

The system, designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run, consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility. These poles were installed in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Exelon tests the system every three months.

