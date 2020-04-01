CLOSE A $2 trillion economic relief bill was signed into law on Friday for the United States.This means many Americans will soon receive one-time payments of up to $1,200. Wochit

York County and York City will receive nearly $3 million in grant funding from the federal government to support public infrastructure, affordable housing and other public services during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Wednesday.

The county was awarded $1.3 million from the Community Development Block Grant program and about $641,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grants program.

York City was awarded about $890,000 from the CDBG program.

Buy Photo A for sale sign in the window of an empty home on Copperwood Court in West Manchester Township, Showings and open house events for real estate sales have been cancelled due to the pandemic while home buying is showing a downward trend, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The funding is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last week.

"CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth, and the funding is as important as ever as our nation battles this pandemic," Casey, D-Pa., stated in a news release Wednesday.

Pennsylvania was awarded $171 million overall, Casey stated.

As of Wednesday, there were 5,805 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania, and 74 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

More: DA: York County Prison work-release inmates furloughed or locked back up

More: Pandemic blues: Brides reschedule weddings thwarted by coronavirus

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/01/york-county-city-receive-2-8-million-grants-coronavirus-relief/5107665002/