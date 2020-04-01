CLOSE Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison and his family transformed the farm's usually-seasonal hay bale "sculpture" into a sign of the times. York Dispatch

The York Academy Regional Charter School has announced it is offering to-go meals for students 18 years old and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear parking lot of the Lower School, 32 W. North St.

Students from all school districts can receive a meal but must be present in the vehicle when picking up the meals.

More: Sheetz offers free meals for children in need during coronavirus pandemic

More: Waiver allows all Pa. schools to provide free meals to children during coronavirus crisis

More: York County Food Bank expands to second location as need grows

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

York Academy Regional Charter School's upper school, which opened in 2018 as a high school expansion to the existing charter. (Photo: Robert D Benton)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/01/york-academy-regional-charter-school-offers-meals-all-children/5103288002/