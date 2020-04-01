York Academy Regional Charter School offers meals for all children
The York Academy Regional Charter School has announced it is offering to-go meals for students 18 years old and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear parking lot of the Lower School, 32 W. North St.
Students from all school districts can receive a meal but must be present in the vehicle when picking up the meals.
