Local obituaries for Wednesday, April 1
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Beard, Ethel
Bell, James
Bowens, Vincent
Brenneman, Robert
Brimfield, William
Chodroff, Adele
Dove, Patricia
Francis, Patricia
Gilroy, Patrick
Green, Barbara
Jackson, Catherine
Klein, Madeline
Knaub, Kathryn
Krout, Grace
Lighty, Vivian
McWilliams, Helen
Meads, Frederick
Patterson, Louise
Robertson, Samantha
Snyder, Ronald
Stacey, Ralph
Wheeler, Jean
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/01/local-obituaries-wednesday-april-1/5098404002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments