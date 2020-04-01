CLOSE A $2 trillion economic relief bill was signed into law on Friday for the United States.This means many Americans will soon receive one-time payments of up to $1,200. Wochit

HACC will be holding two virtual open houses, one from noon to 1 p.m and the second 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

No open houses will be held on campus this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual open houses, potential students will learn about the admissions process, be able to speak to faculty, see a sample of an online class and hear from a current online student.

To register for the open houses, visit hacc.edu/openhouse.

If you're unable to attend either of these open houses, a virtual tour of each campus can be found at hacc.edu/campuses.

More: Coronavirus and colleges: students and universities grapple with outbreak

More: Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake in following guidelines

More: With Pa. schools now closed indefinitely, what happens with proms and graduations?

More: information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

Work is underway at the student commons space at HACC York (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/01/hacc-offering-virtual-open-houses/5103677002/