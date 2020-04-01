Glen Rock hay bale decoration provides a laugh in dark times
Locals around Glen Rock have come to expect to see a wrapped hay bale or two decorated in the flavor of the season along the roadside at Red Star Farm in Shrewsbury Township: a Santa for Christmas, a turkey for Thanksgiving, a winter snowman.
But the latest addition to the trend has folks in the neighborhood, and online, chuckling.
A five-foot round roll of toilet tissue, complete with perforations and a painted core, sits along the roadside at 3027 Shady Court. It's a nod to the shortage of the handy wipes that's become common during the spread of the coronavirus.
“The way the crisis is happening, it’s just something humorous to give everybody in the area,” said Craig Allison, of the Shrewsbury Township farm.
The tradition started with a snowman in 2017 and has kept up ever since. Craig leaves the painting and artistic touches to his wife Amanda and daughter Paige, 8.
It’s been a hit online as well.
“Always like to see your creative displays – but this one is hilarious!! Thanks for keeping a sense of humor!” commented one fan on Facebook.
The farm is selling eggs during the off-season, and a lot of them, thanks to shortages in grocery stores. During the growing season, the farm sells a large variety of produce.
“We just got to do it now because people expect it,” Craig said of the hay sculptures.
Next up, the Easter Bunny.
