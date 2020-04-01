CLOSE Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison and his family transformed the farm's usually-seasonal hay bale "sculpture" into a sign of the times. York Dispatch

Locals around Glen Rock have come to expect to see a wrapped hay bale or two decorated in the flavor of the season along the roadside at Red Star Farm in Shrewsbury Township: a Santa for Christmas, a turkey for Thanksgiving, a winter snowman.

Buy Photo Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison, said, Monday, March 30, 2020, that the farm's customers have come to expect the seasonal hay bale decorations along the roadside of the Shrewsbury Township farm. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: submitted, The York Dispatch)

But the latest addition to the trend has folks in the neighborhood, and online, chuckling.

A five-foot round roll of toilet tissue, complete with perforations and a painted core, sits along the roadside at 3027 Shady Court. It's a nod to the shortage of the handy wipes that's become common during the spread of the coronavirus.

Buy Photo Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison, his wife Amanda and their daughter Paige, 8, pose with the farm's usually-seasonal hay bale "sculpture" Monday, March 30, 2020. Craig said the family wanted to inject a little humor by recognizing to the current shortage of bathroom tissue during the Cover-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“The way the crisis is happening, it’s just something humorous to give everybody in the area,” said Craig Allison, of the Shrewsbury Township farm.

The tradition started with a snowman in 2017 and has kept up ever since. Craig leaves the painting and artistic touches to his wife Amanda and daughter Paige, 8.

It’s been a hit online as well.

Buy Photo Paige Allison, now 8, poses with a seasonal hay bale "sculpture" along the roadside at her family's Red Star Farm in Shrewsbury Township. Her father, owner Craig Allison, said, Monday, March 30, 2020, that the farm's customers have come to expect the decorations. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: submitted, The York Dispatch)

“Always like to see your creative displays – but this one is hilarious!! Thanks for keeping a sense of humor!” commented one fan on Facebook.

The farm is selling eggs during the off-season, and a lot of them, thanks to shortages in grocery stores. During the growing season, the farm sells a large variety of produce.

“We just got to do it now because people expect it,” Craig said of the hay sculptures.

Next up, the Easter Bunny.

