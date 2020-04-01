LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Hannah (Kosowski) and Travis Laughman: of Hanover, March 30, a daughter.

Marcie (Gerrick) and Dalton Niel: of Mount Wolf, March 30, a daughter.

Jackmary  and Chris  Ortiz-Velez: of York, March 30, a son.

Ingrid (Segarra) and Evan Shuey: of York, March 30, a daughter.

