CLOSE President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures. He said the next two weeks could see at least 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. Wochit

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday, Wolf called a statewide quarantine “the most prudent option.”

“We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together,” Wolf said in a statement.

More: COVID-19 Pa. cases jump by nearly 1,000 in a day, 11 new deaths

More: Employee at Weis store in Springettsbury Twp. tests positive for COVID-19

More: Hundreds could be released from Pa. state prisons under plan to prevent a coronavirus outbreak

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a new conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters where he said he was ordering schools and other facilities to close in a suburban Philadelphia county, Montgomery County, that has been hard-hit by the COVID-19, Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) (Photo: Marc Levy, AP)

Residents may leave their homes for a number of reasons that include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the governor’s office.

The order will last at least through April 30. Separately, schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/01/all-pennsylvania-now-under-orders-stay-home/5104631002/