The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, residential electronics recycling has been suspended until further notice.

Residents who would normally bring their electronic devices to the authority’s free electronics recycling program at 2700 Blackbridge Road should hold onto their electronic devices until the pandemic has passed.

Once it is safe to do so, the authority will reopen electronics recycling to residents, officials said in a news release.

