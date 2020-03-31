York County electronics recycling halted during pandemic
Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison and his family transformed the farm's usually-seasonal hay bale "sculpture" into a sign of the times. York Dispatch
The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, residential electronics recycling has been suspended until further notice.
Residents who would normally bring their electronic devices to the authority’s free electronics recycling program at 2700 Blackbridge Road should hold onto their electronic devices until the pandemic has passed.
Once it is safe to do so, the authority will reopen electronics recycling to residents, officials said in a news release.
More: Penn Waste suspends yard waste collection, large item pickup
More: Saturday drop-offs at the York County Solid Waste Authority canceled
More: York City suspends yard waste pickup
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments