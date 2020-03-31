CLOSE Etters-area friends carpool it on a liquor run to Maryland. Pennsylvania state-run spirits outlets are shuttered due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak. They say it's a 45-minute trip, one way. York Dispatch

Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown will be holding a Cases for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the United Way of York County COVID-19 Response Fund, 1-7 p.m daily, April 8-10 in the restaurant's parking lot, 885 S. Pleasant Ave.

Cases of craft beers Field Cruisin' IPA and New England Honey IPA will be available for a $20 donation per case, and Silo Series Dawn Breaker Imperial Coffee Stout will be available at $30 per case.

Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles, and only credit cards will be accepted.

The fund has been set up to benefit United Way partner agencies that are directly responding to the community needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, email angie@wyndridge.com or kaitlyn@wyndridge.com.

Buy Photo A selection of craft beverages are available at the gift shop at Wyndridge Farm Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The Dallastown business has been namedÂ the sole grower and processor of hempÂ for Albright College'sÂ research of the fibrous material originatingÂ from the cannabis plant. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

