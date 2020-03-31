CLOSE The United States' leading infectious-disease expert says the US will see "millions of cases" of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths. Wochit

PECO electric and gas provider announced that due to the COVID-19 outbreak it is reconnecting electric service to customers whose service was recently disconnected.

In addition, all service disconnections have been suspended.

Customers who have had their electricity disconnected should contact 1-800-949-4000 to start the reconnection process.

