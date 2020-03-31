Births for Tuesday, March 31
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kaitlin (Jones) and Andrew Johnson: of Dillsburg, March 27, a son.
Rachael (Baublitz) and Samuel Miller: of York, March 28, a daughter.
Vanessa Alvarado and Orlando Medina: of York, March 28, a son.
Sabrina and Josiah Scott: of Seven Valleys, March 28, a son.
Michelle Harbourt and Ian Smith: of York, March 28, a son.
Brooklyn Witmer and Gary Troup, Jr.: of York, March 29, a daughter.
Leann (Keith) and Harley Briceland: of Dover, March 29, a daughter.
Angela Green and Bradley Bair: of Hanover, March 29, a daughter.
