Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kaitlin (Jones) and Andrew Johnson: of Dillsburg, March 27, a son.

Rachael (Baublitz) and Samuel Miller: of York, March 28, a daughter.

Vanessa Alvarado and Orlando Medina: of York, March 28, a son.

Sabrina and Josiah Scott: of Seven Valleys, March 28, a son.

Michelle Harbourt and Ian Smith: of York, March 28, a son.

Brooklyn Witmer and Gary Troup, Jr.: of York, March 29, a daughter.

Leann (Keith) and Harley Briceland: of Dover, March 29, a daughter.

Angela Green and Bradley Bair: of Hanover, March 29, a daughter.

