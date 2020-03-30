CLOSE The York County History Center unveiled its new museum design at the first of five roundtable discussions on Tuesday, Jan. 8. York Dispatch

The York County History Center has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.

All events and programs scheduled during this time will either be postponed or canceled. For more information on individual event changes, visit yorkhistorycenter.org.

During this time, York County residents are encouraged to enjoy history at home though the website. The center's staff has created a new resource page, York History at Home, that will allow people to take virtual tours, download coloring pages, read articles and much more. This page will continue to grow as the center's team continues to work to bring this information to the community.

