Public schools throughout Pennsylvania are closed "indefinitely" after Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended an earlier order intended to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Schools statewide have been closed since March 16. They were slated to open as early as April 6.

Officials in Virginia and Kansas have already announced that districts in those states would remain shuttered through the end of the school year.

In a media release, Wolf also announced Monday that he was extending a "stay at home" order through April 30. Twenty-six counties, including York, are under Wolf's order, which prohibits residents from leaving their homes unless conducting exempted "essential travel."

Both announcements came a day after President Donald Trump said the federal guidelines for social distancing would be extended through April 30.

There have been almost 4,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the outbreak, according to state Health Department officials, including 48 deaths related to the illness.

As of Monday, there had been 741,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 35,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 143,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases our of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 2,500.

