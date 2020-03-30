West York turns parking meters off during coronavirus outbreak
By order of Mayor Bruce Vick, parking meters in West York are now on holiday, and no parking meter tickets will be given out until further notice.
This is to help with residents being home more due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the West York Borough Police.
