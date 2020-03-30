CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

By order of Mayor Bruce Vick, parking meters in West York are now on holiday, and no parking meter tickets will be given out until further notice.

This is to help with residents being home more due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the West York Borough Police.

Buy Photo West York Borough Office, 1381 W Poplar Street. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

