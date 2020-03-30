Spring Garden Township closes parks, other areas during pandemic
CLOSE
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students who they haven't seen since the school closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. York Dispatch
The Spring Garden Township Police Department has announced that due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, all parks, fields, playgrounds and pavilions in the township will be closed until further notice.
More: Penn Waste suspends yard waste collection, large item pickup
More: West York turns parking meters off during coronavirus outbreak
More: York County History Center to stay closed through April 30
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/30/spring-garden-township-closes-parks-other-areas-during-pandemic/5087022002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments