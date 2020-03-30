CLOSE

Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students who they haven't seen since the school closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. York Dispatch

The Spring Garden Township Police Department has announced that due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, all parks, fields, playgrounds and pavilions in the township will be closed until further notice.

