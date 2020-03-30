CLOSE Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students who they haven't seen since the school closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. York Dispatch

The Spring Garden Township Police Department has announced that due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, all parks, fields, playgrounds and pavilions in the township will be closed until further notice.

Buy Photo The Spring Garden Township Municipal Building in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

