Penn Waste suspends yard waste collection, large item pickup
Local waste hauler Penn Waste will suspended yard waste collection and large item pickups until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Customers also are being asked not to put out extra bags or loose bags of trash out during this time. Loose trash will not be collected, and recycling that is not placed in recycling bins will not be collected, the business said in a news release.
The company has a limited workforce now because of the pandemic, according to the release.
To find out about bag limits and weight restrictions in your municipality, visit pennwaste.com.
