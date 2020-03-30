CLOSE Wrightsville American Legion Post #469 offers services to Eastern School District community during pandemic. For more information go to their website at: https://www.wvlegion469.com/ or call 717-252-3412. York Dispatch

Local waste hauler Penn Waste will suspended yard waste collection and large item pickups until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers also are being asked not to put out extra bags or loose bags of trash out during this time. Loose trash will not be collected, and recycling that is not placed in recycling bins will not be collected, the business said in a news release.

More: WellSpan Health confirms first COVID-19 patient death

More: York City suspends yard waste pickup

More: York County under stay-at-home order, state overflow facilities get ready

More: Information on the coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

The company has a limited workforce now because of the pandemic, according to the release.

To find out about bag limits and weight restrictions in your municipality, visit pennwaste.com.

Buy Photo A Penn Waste truck in West Manchester Township, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/30/penn-waste-suspends-yard-waste-collection-large-item-pickup/2936435001/