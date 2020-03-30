New Hope Ministries closed on Monday
CLOSE
Volunteers work to distribute the makings of 189 Thanksgiving dinners at New Hope Ministries in Dover Township. York Dispatch
New Hope Ministries centers and programs will be closed on Monday to give their employees and volunteers an extra day of rest.
They are encouraging the community to post messages/pictures of thanks and support on their social media pages.
All centers and programs will reopen on Tuesday to serve the community.
To volunteer or more information on the programs, visit https://nhm-pa.org/news/latest-program-updates/.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/30/new-hope-ministries-closed-monday/2936373001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments