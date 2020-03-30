CLOSE Volunteers work to distribute the makings of 189 Thanksgiving dinners at New Hope Ministries in Dover Township. York Dispatch

New Hope Ministries centers and programs will be closed on Monday to give their employees and volunteers an extra day of rest.

They are encouraging the community to post messages/pictures of thanks and support on their social media pages.

All centers and programs will reopen on Tuesday to serve the community.

To volunteer or more information on the programs, visit https://nhm-pa.org/news/latest-program-updates/.

