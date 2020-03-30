Births for Monday, March 30
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jasmine Smith and Michael Harris: of York, March 25, a son.
Rheanna (Wolf-Franqui) and Corey Condon: of Brogue, March 26, a son.
Amy and Christopher Lipp: of York Township, March 26, a daughter.
Kimberly (Fertig) and Daniel Hartwigsen: of Dallastown, March 27, a son.
Megan Christie and Clint Miles: of Hanover, March 27, a daughter.
