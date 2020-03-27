Births for Friday, March 27
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Hannah Sheffield and Cory Edwards: of Etters, March 24, a daughter.
Olivia (Dettinger) and Zachary Trimble: of Red Lion, March 25, a daughter.
Destany (Miller) and Justin Blankenship: of York March 25, a daughter.
Keely and Curtis Wintermyer: of York, March 25, a daughter.
Sara Sanchez and Luis Lagares: of York, March 25, a daughter.
