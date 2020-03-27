LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Hannah Sheffield and Cory Edwards: of Etters, March 24, a daughter.

Olivia (Dettinger) and Zachary Trimble: of Red Lion, March 25, a daughter.

Destany (Miller) and Justin Blankenship: of York March 25, a daughter.

Keely and Curtis Wintermyer: of York, March 25, a daughter.

Sara Sanchez and Luis Lagares: of York, March 25, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/27/births-friday-march-27/2919520001/