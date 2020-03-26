The York Artist Relief Fund will award grants up to $500 to individuals living in York County who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: , submitted)

The York County Cultural Alliance is offering a relief fund for artists who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The York Artist Relief Fund will award grants up to $500 to individuals living in York County who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund is now taking applications and will be open on a rolling basis.

For more information on the fund and how to apply visit www.culturalyork.org or contact kelley@culturalyork.org.

