York County Cultural Alliance offers relief grants for artists
Staff Report
Published 7:52 a.m. ET March 26, 2020 | Updated 7:52 a.m. ET March 26, 2020
The York County Cultural Alliance is offering a relief fund for artists who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The York Artist Relief Fund will award grants up to $500 to individuals living in York County who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund is now taking applications and will be open on a rolling basis.
For more information on the fund and how to apply visit www.culturalyork.org or contact kelley@culturalyork.org.
