Leg Up Farmers Market announces new hours during virus outbreak
The Leg Up Farmers Market will have new hours beginning on Sunday.
The new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with an additional first hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily reserved for seniors, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies.
The store is making the change to allow its staff extra time for cleaning and restocking, an email from the nonprofit said.
The market is located at 3100 N. George St. in Manchester Township.
