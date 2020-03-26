LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brittany Pate and Brett Mack: of Hanover, March 23, a son.

Sarah (Donovan) and Ben Lewis: of Manchester, March 24, a son.

Robin (Kline) and Frankie Kurtz: of York, March 24, a son.

