CLOSE VIDEO: One In three Americans is staying home, by law York Dispatch

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, York City Public Works will be suspending curbside yard waste pickup beginning Wednesday, April 1, until further notice.

During this time, the volume of trash and recycling has increased as a result of the surge of people staying at home, the city said.

Residents are asked to collect the yard waste until the pickup resumes.

The city's yard waste facility will also be closed until further notice.

More: UPDATE: York City inspects more than 400 businesses, only three violated lockdown

More: Now parks and playgrounds are closing in some York County municipalities

More: York City Council will meet Tuesday, cancel future meetings due to coronavirus

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CD

York City logo (Photo: submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/25/york-city-suspends-yard-waste-pickup/2911816001/