York City suspends yard waste pickup
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, York City Public Works will be suspending curbside yard waste pickup beginning Wednesday, April 1, until further notice.
During this time, the volume of trash and recycling has increased as a result of the surge of people staying at home, the city said.
Residents are asked to collect the yard waste until the pickup resumes.
The city's yard waste facility will also be closed until further notice.
