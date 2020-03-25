. (Photo: Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association)

The Hanover Borough meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, will be held via Zoom teleconference because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All participants in the meeting will be connecting remotely.

To attend the meeting, citizens can choose either of these options:

Computer, laptop, tablet or mobile app: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/370807985 or go to zoom.us, click "Join a Meeting" at the top right, and enter "370 807 985".

Telephone or mobile phone: 1-929-205-6099 (charges may apply); when prompted, the meeting ID is "370 807 985" followed by the # sign.

It is recommended you test the link before the meeting to make sure you have the proper software. If further assistance is needed, call the borough at 717-637-3877.

