Thursday's Springettsbury Township supervisors meeting online only
The Springettsbury Township supervisors will holding a regular public meeting via web-based conference call at 7 p.m. Thursday. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, no in-person meeting will take place.
There are two ways for residents to join the meeting:
- Computer/laptop, tablet, cellphone (any device with internet or Wi-Fi capabilities): http://zoom.us/j/291985417
- Home or cellphone call any of these numbers: 929-436-2866, 312-626-6799, or 669-900-6833. Then enter the conference ID: 291-985-417.
