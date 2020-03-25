Kyree Tavon Brown (Photo: submitted)

A York City man is facing felony gun and drug delivery charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning on Interstate 83 in York Township.

Kyree Tavon Brown, 29, is facing one felony count each of drug delivery, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, and one misdemeanor count each of illegal possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from York County Prison on Tuesday after posting $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for April 29 before District Judge Laura S. Manifold, according to online court records.

Charging documents said state police stopped an SUV traveling more than 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on I-83 northbound around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Troopers said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was driven by Brown’s wife, Cassandra.

As she exited the vehicle, she said her husband, Kyree, the front-seat passenger, had smoked marijuana before they left Baltimore. He also was asked to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Troopers located a plastic bag with marijuana and THC vape cartridges in the center console during their search of the vehicle and a loaded handgun in the glove box, the complaint said.

Three bundles of cash also were found on Kyree Brown, state police said. After interviewing him, troopers said it was clear his intent was to deliver the drugs illegally.

Brown previously had been arrested on drug delivery charges in Maryland, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm, the complaint said.

