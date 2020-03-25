CLOSE Providence Place Senior Living community limits, screens visitors in light of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Pharmacies at Giant Food Stores are making some changes in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, all pharmacies will open every Wednesday at 6 a.m. for seniors and people who are immunocompromised.

Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the Giant Direct parking spaces. Prescriptions need to be paid for in advance by credit card by calling the pharmacy. When the customer arrives at the store, they can call the pharmacy again and a pharmacy associate will bring the prescription out to the customer.

Seniors who do not want to come to the store may also have prescriptions shipped by UPS.

