Providence Place Senior Living community limits, screens visitors in light of coronavirus pandemic.

Pharmacies at Giant Food Stores are making some changes in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Starting Wednesday, all pharmacies will open every Wednesday at 6 a.m. for seniors and people who are immunocompromised. 
  • Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the Giant Direct parking spaces. Prescriptions need to be paid for in advance by credit card by calling the pharmacy. When the customer arrives at the store, they can call the pharmacy again and a pharmacy associate will bring the prescription out to the customer.
  • Seniors who do not want to come to the store may also have prescriptions shipped by UPS.
A sign posted at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road touts its hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
A sign posted at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road touts its hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
