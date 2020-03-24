CLOSE VIDEO: One In three Americans is staying home, by law York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reopened indoor rest facilities at 23 select rest areas across the state.

All 30 PennDOT rest areas were closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak to make sure safety and proper cleaning procedures were in place. Thirteen of them were reopened within days with portable toilets and hand-washing stations.

The rest areas that are open now will have additional cleaning and maintenance, PennDOT said.

Here are the 23 reopened rest areas:

Interstate 79 northbound in Allegheny County, 8 miles north of Exit 45;

Interstate 79 northbound in Crawford County, 8 miles north of Exit 154;

Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, 3 miles south of Exit 166;

Interstate 79 northbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles north of Exit 105;

Interstate 79 southbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles south of Exit 113

Interstate 79 northbound in Mercer County, 5 miles south of Exit 141;

Interstate 79 southbound in Mercer County, 6 miles north of Exit 130;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, 13 miles east of Exit 133;

Interstate 80 westbound in Centre County, .5 miles west of Exit 147;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Jefferson County, 1 mile east of Exit 86;

Interstate 80 westbound in Jefferson County, 10 miles west of Exit 97;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles east of Exit 215;

Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles west of Exit 224;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Venango County, .5 miles east of Exit 29;

Interstate 80 westbound in Venango County, 4 miles west of Exit 35;

Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County, .5 miles north of Exit 37;

Interstate 81 southbound in Cumberland County, 5.5 miles south of Exit 44;

Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County, .5 miles north of Exit 202;

Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles north of Exit 155;

Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles south of Exit 159;

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 4 miles south of Exit 211;

Interstate 84 eastbound in Pike County, 6 miles east of Exit 20; and

Interstate 84 westbound in Pike County, 1 mile west of Exit 26.

More: COVID-19 cases in York County climb by 8 as state sees record increase

More: York City inspectors to seek out noncompliance with Wolf's closure order

More: Information about coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

PennDOT logo (Photo: submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/24/penndot-reopens-more-rest-areas/2907890001/