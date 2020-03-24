Births for Tuesday, March 24
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Summer Smith and Melvin Jones: of York, March 20, a daughter.
Melissa (Fleck) Dietrich and Shawn Abicht: of Windsor, March 20, a son.
Olivia (Braun) and Eric Phillips: of York, March 21, a daughter.
Amanda (Petry) and Patrick Lancaster: of Hanover, March 21, a daughter.
Brianna Kenney and Shamari Young: of York, March 22, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/24/births-tuesday-march-24/2901822001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments